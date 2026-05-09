BBNaija Star Goes Live Pleading For Help Over Alleged Attack

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has sparked widespread concern among fans after appearing in an emotional live video in the early hours of Saturday, allegedly showing her being assaulted by unidentified men.

In the video, which has since circulated widely across social media platforms, the reality TV star was seen visibly distressed, crying, and repeatedly pleading for help while showing noticeable swelling on her face.

During the livestream, Ilebaye called on people around her to assist her as the disturbing situation unfolded.

“Come and open the door, I want to be going,” she was heard saying, while at other moments she screamed, “Please come and help me.”

As of the time of filing this report, the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged assault remain unclear, and it has not been officially confirmed whether the incident was reported to law enforcement authorities.

Advertisement

The viral footage has sparked widespread reactions online, with fans, supporters, and social media users expressing deep concern for her well-being while calling for a full investigation into the incident.

Neither Ilebaye nor her management team has issued an official statement clarifying the events or providing additional details regarding the situation.