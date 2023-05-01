I’ll Fight For Your Welfare, Tinubu Assures Workers

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerian workers of better welfare even as he declared he’s a co-labourer and ally to workers.

Advertisement

Tinubu stated this on Monday in a statement to commemorate Workers Day.

He told workers that he would fight for social justice as he is a co-labourer, adding that he has a mission for better welfare for workers.

“On this special day, as your President-elect, I extend my hand of friendship to the Nigerian workers through the two central Labour unions – Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

“In me, you will find a dependable ally and co-labourer in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including all the working people,” Tinubu said.

He declared that, “Your fight will be my fight because I will always fight for you.

Advertisement

“My plans for better welfare and working conditions are clearly spelt out in my Renewed Hope Agenda for A Better Nigeria.

“It is a covenant born of conviction and one I am prepared to keep.

“At this point, I must remind Nigerian workers that we all have a common battle to wage, one which we must win together.

“And it is the fight against poverty, ignorance, disease, disunity, ethnic and religious hate and all negative forces that contend against the stability and prosperity of our country.

“In Nigeria I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage.

Advertisement

“You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families.

“The days ahead will, however, demand better understanding and cooperation from all sides, because leadership will require that we take tough and hard decisions so that our people and all Nigerian workers can live more abundantly.”