‘I’ll Return As APC Chair’, Buni Wrote Bello Before Medical Trip In Leaked Memo

A leaked memo written by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressive Congress showed that he officially transmitted a letter to Niger State Governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, before embarking on medical trip to the UAE.

In the letter dated February 28, 2022, Buni said he will return to his acting role in charge of APC once he returns from his medical leave.

The latest development adds up to the confusion about the leadership of the party after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his sack before leaving for the UK for medical treatment.

Buhari’s order was confirmed on Wednesday by the Kaduna State governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, who said he alongside some governors informed the President of Buni’s schemes not to hold the national convention hence the president’s decision for his sack.

In Buni’s leaked letter addressed to Bello and copied to all members of the National Executive Committee, he wrote, “This is to inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates from today, February 28, 2022. I will resume office upon my discharge from the hospital.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to you.

“This is to enable the committee to conclude all arrangements leading to the national convention slated for March 26, 2022, and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you.”

When contacted to verify the letter, the National Secretary of the party, Mr John Akpanudoedehe, whose position has also become controversial, did not respond to calls put to his phone.