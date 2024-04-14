‘I’m Fulfilled’ – Jerry Gana Speaks At 50th Marriage Anniversary

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana has said he is a fulfilled man having been married for 50 years.

Gana who was joined by his wife, children, other family Members friends and well wishers at the event which started from the Anglican Church Maitama with a thanksgiving service said he’s “full of smiles and happiness to have married the right woman.”

In an invitation extended to THE WHISTLER, Gana said it’s “all about thanksgiving to God for being married for such a long time and remaining fulfilled.”

The former Minister said his wife, Lucy, has stood beside him “in love and in all, smiles.

“She’s so patient, gentle, so kind, so forgiving, so nice. She’s the best wife in the world.

“She’s the quality of being a true wife and mother. She’s very caring, thoughtful and gentle. If she hadn’t been forgiving me, this marriage would have been ruined long ago,” Gana said while speaking to journalists flanked by his wife, Lucy.

He added, “Apart from being a good mother, she’s also a prayer warrior. She stood by me and prayed for me while in office so that I will not make any mistakes but succeed.

“She’s always praying for me and praying for my children.

“One of the things we prayed for is that God has answered us with 50 years of marriage.

“She has a tremendous faith in God. Sometimes when I come back from the office very disappointed, she will say, ‘don’t worry, God will show you the way’.”

Speaking of the couple, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon said, “They have shown a tremendous belief in each other for us all to learn and emulate.

“They are friends and that has ensured they endure and live a good life together.”

Also, speaking to journalists at the event, the President of the National Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described their marriage as remarkable.

He said one of the factors that stand the test of time in marriage is for couples to marry their friends.

“Their marriage is remarkable. Having associated with them, I can say the Jerry Gana you are seeing in church is the Jerry Gana you will see at home.

“It’s very important for men to marry their wives and women to marry their husbands.

“You don’t just see anybody you like and because of love, declare yourselves compatible as husbands and wives, it’s a very strong institution.

“It’s not easy if you have not married your wife as a man. That’s why the Bible declared bone of my bone, flesh of flesh, that means if the bone is not of the bone it would be injurious.”

Speaking on a life that’s rooted in Jesus Christ overflowing with thankfulness, the officiating minister, Rev Olusola Adekaja described Jerry Gana and wife as a couple with enviable Christian homes that’s worthy of emulation.

“They are best of friends. In many cases, they are always together. They are happy individuals, they have total trust for each other. They joke and respect each other. They share similar values, they share common values,” he said.

He added the couple “recognize and appreciate their imperfections as no one is perfect, only Jesus Christ it’s the hallmark of good homes.

“They express kindness and affection to each other,” and engage in philanthropy and touching many lives.”

Giving an insight into the place of God in their marriage, Rev Adekaja said the couple are very spiritual and have a strong spiritual relationship firmly rooted in Christ.

“They are consistently consistent in the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said, pointing out that “They are examples of God fearing couples.

“They have total commitment to the world of God, and they are always seen everywhere together.”

He said “they worship and sit close to each other, sharing “deepest affection and deep commitment to each other,” which has been helpful in their long marriage.

He said through their marriage which has stood the test of time, they have trained their children in the way of the Lord.”

The marriage produced four children, including Joshua, who’s a member of the House of Representatives.