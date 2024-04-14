Yoruba Nation: Osun Tightens Security After Secessionists Invaded Oyo Govt Offices

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In the wake of the recent invasion of government buildings in neighboring Oyo State by masked armed men claiming to represent the Yoruba Nation, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has issued a stern warning to secessionist groups in the South West region.

Adeleke also directed his security adviser, Mr. Samuel Ojo, to immediately mobilise joint security teams to secure the Osun State Government Secretariat, the Governor’s Office, and other strategic government buildings, including the headquarters of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).

THE WHISTLER reported how the Oyo State Governor’s Office, House of Assembly, and State Secretariat were breached and the Yoruba Nation flag was briefly hoisted before the perpetrators were arrested by the combined efforts of the Nigerian military and police on Saturday.

In a statement released on Sunday, Adeleke called for a rededication to the ideals of a united Nigeria and warned secessionist agitators to abandon their violent tactics.

He stressed that the country’s problems can only be resolved through dialogue and constitutional reform, citing the ongoing amendments that are restoring more powers to the states.

“I associate with my brother, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. I urge the agitators to sheath their swords. We must continue to try to realize the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must support President Tinubu as he drives the federal reform efforts. We have a duty to stand by Mr President in the realization of this difficult national assignment,” Adeleke stated.

Meanwhile, our correspondent observed on Saturday evening that police vans were stationed in front of Osun State Secretariat, Abere, and the govenror’s office.

Similarly, Security presence was seen in front of the House of Assembly with policemen numbering about nine at the gate.