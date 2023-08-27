‘I’m Troubled And Nearly Had Miscarriage’ – Guardian Of Missing 13 Year-Old Girl In Abuja

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A pregnant woman living in Karu, Abuja, Mrs Yaro Deborah, a guardian of a 13 year old girl who went missing on Friday, has expressed her worries over the teenage girl’s disappearance.

Advertisement

She said she almost had miscarriage on Sunday following Selina Martins Yaro’s disappearance on Friday.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, Deborah narrated that the teenage girl, Selina Martins Yaro, is her husband’s niece who came recently to live with them.

She said: “She left home on Friday, not that she left on her own, I sent her to Karu Market to buy me vegetables.

“Though she is new in town, I’ve been to the market with her once. So on Tuesday, she went there with her younger brother and they bought me vegetables. On Thursday they did the same.”

According to Deborah, on Friday, she was not feeling fine and needed to buy things in the market but thought of waking her son who was sleeping to go as usual with Yaro to the market, but the girl volunteered to go on her own.

Advertisement

“So I was not feeling too strong that was why I gave her. But later I noticed it was getting late and she didn’t return, so I had to go in search of her in the market.

“It was in the afternoon around 3pm that she left for the market. We live in Karu too,” she said.

According to the pregnant woman, when the incident happened, her husband reported the case to the police station inside Karu Market that same day and also reported in the Karu Chief’s Palace.

Deborah explained further that at the police station that day, the police told her husband to come back after 24 hours.

She said her husband went back on Saturday and the police took his statement and told him that since it was the weekend, by Monday, they will start working on the case like alerting other states and Commands.

Advertisement

“She is a daughter to my husband’s younger brother, (my husband’s niece). She came to stay with me. Her full name is Selina Martins Yaro.

“It has not been easy on me seriously. I’m pregnant and the pregnancy was threatened today, we had to go to hospital.

“I started bleeding this morning, they had to rush me to the hospital,” she said sadly.

Missing 13-year-old Selina Martins Yaro