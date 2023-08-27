UAE: Tinubu’s Move To Resolve Emirates Airlines Dispute Is Commendable – Ex-lawmaker Robinson Uwak

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former House of Representatives member, Robinson Uwak, has explained why President Bola Tinubu should be commended for ordering an immediate resolution of the age-long disagreement between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates which resulted in visa ban on Nigerian applicants and the suspension of Emirates flights to Nigeria.

Advertisement

Recall that Tinubu had given the directive on Thursday during a courtesy visit of the Ambassador of United Arab Emirate, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi; Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Awall Wagris Mohammed; and the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Miriam Morales Palmero.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the UAE had in October 2022 imposed ban on Nigerian nationals for some categories of visas.

The UAE said the visa ban, which did not affect Nigerian nationals holding diplomatic passports, was targeted at Nigerians and Africans who engage in cultism, among other vices.

UAE’s Emirates Airlines also suspended flights to Nigeria following Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis associated with its inability to receive funds trapped in Nigerian banks.

But Tinubu called for amicable resolution of the issues.

Advertisement

“We are a family with UAE, we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably.

“As you know, in every family, there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” TInubu had said as quoted by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

Saeed Al-Shamsi, Ambassador of UAE to Nigeria had said he was looking forward to the issues being resolved.

He said, “Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved. I am grateful to be here in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the development, Robinson Uwak said in a statement on Sunday, that President Tinubu’s move would deepen bilateral relations and cooperation between both nations.

“Nigeria as a leading market in Africa should have equal access to the other big markets in the globe for trade and investment and leisure activities,” the Ex-lawmaker added.