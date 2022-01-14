Imo Governor Appoints Cubana Chief Priest As Special Adviser

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has appointed socialite and nightclub owner, Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, as his Special Adviser on Social Media Influence and Social Events Management.

Cubana Chief Priest, who owns The Angels Bar and Grills and Club Xshrine, shared a photo of himself on Instagram holding his appointment letter.

The letter dated January 14, 2022 and signed by the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, said the appointment took effect from January 10, 2022.

“His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, has approved your appointment as Special Adviser to Governor on Social Media Influence.

“This appointment is with effect from 10″ January, 2022,” it read.

Cubana Chief Priest took to social media to express his excitement and prayed to God to give him “the guts to tell His Excellency the unfiltered truth he needs to hear at all times.”

His words: “Just Picked Up My Letter of Appointment As Special Adviser To His Excellency @he _hopeuzodimma On Social Media Influence & Social Events Management.

“I have an Instruction from His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma To Make Over 1,000 IMO Youths Get Super Successful like Me From The Almighty Social Media Which Made Me In Just One Year.

“It’s So Easy For Me To Do And I Will Do Just That Through Christ Who Strengthens Me Amen.

“May God Give Me the Grace, Wisdom, Energy & guts to tell His Excellency The Unfiltered Truth He Needs To Hear At ALL Times Amen.”