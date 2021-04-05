Imo Jail Break: IPOB, ESN Behind Attacks — IGP Mohammed

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, has said members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are behind the attack on the correctional center in Imo state.

Recall that early hours of Monday, unknown gunmen attacked the facility in Owerri, Imo state.

According to a statement by the police spokesman, Frank Mba, the attack that led to the release of several inmates was perpetrated by IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The statement read: “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers, who came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), are members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“The attempt by the attackers to gain access to the Police armoury at the Headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted by Police operatives on duty who repelled the attackers and prevented them from breaking-in and looting the armoury. The armoury is thus intact! Similarly, the police suffered no human casualty, apart from a police constable who sustained a minor bullet wound on his shoulder.”

Following the attack, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police Tactical Squads to Imo State to strengthen security in the state and prevent further attacks on security formations or any other critical national infrastructure in the State.