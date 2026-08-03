Troops Recover Body Of Imo Community Leader From Shallow Grave

Troops of Operation UDO KA have recovered the remains of a community leader, Chief Ibe Anyadu, from a shallow grave in Umudike Forest, Imo State, after a suspected criminal confessed to his killing.

The Nigerian Army said the discovery followed the arrest of suspected members of the gang during ongoing operations under Operation EASTERN SANITY II.

According to the Army, one of the suspects admitted participating in the murder and led troops to the shallow grave, located inside Umudike Forest, which the military identified as one of the gang’s hideouts.

The remains were exhumed on Saturday in the presence of the deceased’s family, members of the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area Vigilante Group, and representatives of the Aggah and Umudike communities.

The family later provided a coffin and an ambulance to convey the body for burial in line with local customs.

The Army said the suspects were among those recently arrested in connection with the killing of a soldier and the theft of service weapons during separate intelligence-led operations in the state.

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Commenting on the development, the Commander of Joint Task Force South East, Operation UDO KA, Major General Oluremi Ayobami Fadairo, condoled with the family of the deceased and assured them that those responsible for the killing would be prosecuted.

He also reaffirmed the military’s resolve to sustain operations against criminal groups in the South East, saying security forces would continue to pursue those behind violent crimes in the region.

The Army appealed to residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.