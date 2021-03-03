IMO: Police Arrest 3 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue Victims

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad of the Imo State police command have rescued two kidnap victims and arrested three suspects during an operation in the state.

The police spokesperson in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, revealed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

Orland said the suspects, Chimebere Nwangboro, 25, Ikechukwu Nwokejiezi, 41, and Peter Aluo, 28, were arrested at Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

The police also rescued an Owerri-based legal practitioner, Chima Eze, who was allegedly kidnapped from his residence on February 28 by the suspects.

The suspects had allegedly gone to receive a N15 million ransom they demanded from the victim’s wife when the police accosted and arrested them.

Orlando said the police also rescued one Chimankpa Nwosu from Amauzari in Isiala Mbano L.G.A. The suspects were said have kidnaped him and demanded about N50 million from his relatives as ransom.

“At the point of their arrest, one cut to size double barrel gun, one locally-made pistol, seven live cartridges, and a long rope used in tying their victims were recovered from them as exhibits,” said the police PRO.