Patricklingo Holds Medical Outreach For Imo Police, Donates Medicine

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In a significant boost to the welfare of frontline security personnel, Patricklingo Pharmaceuticals has donated essential medicines and conducted a medical outreach for officers of the Imo State Police Command.

The outreach, held at the Command headquarters in Owerri, was aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of officers whose demanding responsibilities often limit their ability to prioritize personal wellbeing.

Speaking during the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Patrick Onwuelingo, said the initiative was driven by growing health concerns among police officers, particularly the prevalence of hypertension linked to occupational stress.

Citing a 2025 survey published in the Nigerian Health Journal, Onwuelingo noted that about 49.7 per cent of officers are hypertensive, a development he attributed to the pressures of policing and exposure to insecurity as first responders.

“Usually, when people see a police uniform in Nigeria, their first instinct is to think about law and order. But I see fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who risk their lives every day so that others can be safe,” he said.

He described police work as physically exhausting and mentally demanding, noting that officers often neglect their own health while safeguarding the public.

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Onwuelingo stressed that healthcare should not be a luxury for those who dedicate their lives to public safety, adding that the donated medicines were carefully selected to address common health challenges faced by officers.

He further explained that the company remains committed to making meaningful contributions beyond pharmaceutical production, expressing hope that the outreach would mark the beginning of sustained collaboration with the police and other public institutions.

“We are not just focused on products; we believe in people, community, and responsibility. This initiative is about creating real impact in the lives of those who serve the nation,” he added.

Onwuelingo also commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Audu Garba Bosso, for his leadership, while appreciating officers for their dedication and sacrifices.

In his response, Bosso thanked the company for the gesture, describing it as timely and beneficial to the health and efficiency of the Command.

He emphasized that the well-being of officers remains critical to maintaining an effective and responsive police force, adding that partnerships between private organisations and public institutions are vital in promoting community welfare and supporting those charged with protecting lives and property.

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The outreach underscores the growing role of corporate organisations in supporting public institutions, particularly in addressing healthcare challenges faced by security personnel.