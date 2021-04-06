INEC Alerts Public To Recruitment Scam

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from news making rounds that it appointed a consultant to recruit its personnel.

INEC dismissed the report, describing it as fake news and the “activities of some fraudsters.”

According to the commission, “unscrupulous elements have gone to the extent of cloning the logo of the Commission and commenced soliciting for applicants to apply for jobs in the Commission.”

In an interface with the media in Abuja, INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said fraudsters have appointed consultants to the Commission and are reportedly asking innocent Nigerians to pay some amount of money as application fees.

It will be recalled that the Commission had on two previous occasions in the last few months issued disclaimers on the matter of fake employment merchants and racketeers who open fake employment websites, collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public and issuing fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.

“The claim of being appointed consultants clearly adds a new dimension to the fake employment scam. The general public should take note that not only is the Commission not recruiting at the moment, it has not appointed any consultants or agency to recruit on its behalf.

“The Commission calls on members of the public to be cautious and not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by fraudsters. Any person who is approached by any individual or group claiming to be recruiting for the Commission should please report to security agencies,” Okoye said.