INEC Creates Additional Departments For 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reorganized its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) and that of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), creating additional departments in preparation “for major off cycle Governorship elections and the 2023 general election.”

INEC on Thursday in Abuja explained that the “review and realignment of some of its departments was for improved effectiveness and efficient management of its human resources and assets.”

Fetus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Department, who made the disclosure, said “the Commission has created two (2) departments out of the present Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC).

In the new arrangement, a Department of Litigation and Prosecution (DL&P) and a Department of Legal Drafting and Clearance (LDCD) have been established.

In the same vein, the Commission approved the de-establishment of the Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison Department (VEP) and in its place established the Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), as well as the Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID).”

Okoye added that the changes would have no effect on the structures and function of INEC State offices, and take off with immediate effect.”

According to him, “the changes in the Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) are urgent and imperative as the Commission is determined to strengthen its statutory powers of prosecuting electoral offenders.”

Similarly, the Commission is also determined to proactively communicate its policies and programmes to the Nigerian people and effectively engage and mainstream women’s groups, persons living with disability and other marginalized individuals in the electoral process.

“These reorganizations and realignments would not affect the structure and functions of the State Offices of the Commission. Legal Services and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Desks at the state level will still function under the Head of Department of Legal Services, while that of Gender and Inclusivity will remain under the Head of Department of Voter Education and Publicity,” Okoye revealed.