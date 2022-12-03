INEC Presents Original WAEC, GCE Results Of Adeleke As Oyetola Closes Case

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday submitted the clear original WAEC and GCE certificates of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, before the Election Petition Tribunal as former governor Adegboyega Oyetola closes his case before the panel.

The panel, chaired by Justice Tertse Kume, had ordered INEC to submit the original certificate of WAEC and GCE tendered to the commission by Ademola Adeleke in 2018 after blurry ones were presented on December 1st 2022.

At the sitting of the court on Saturday, Counsel to INEC, Chief Henry Akunebo, informed the court that INEC’s Deputy Director, Joan Arabs, was in court with the originals which had been cross-checked by the petitioners counsel. He noted that the file contained the original file of Adeleke’s GCE results, testimonial in Form CF001 of 2018.

Counsel to Adeleke, the second respondent in the matter, Mr Niyi Owolade, and that of PDP, the 3rd respondent, Dr Alex Izinyon, SAN, said they had gone through original copies brought by the 1st respondent, noting that the documents were more legible than the previous ones presented.

After going through the documents, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, counsel to Oyetola and All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed that the documents submitted are legible enough as he applied to tender them before the panel.

But counsel to the respondents opposed tendering of the documents but they reserved their argument till the final written address stage.

Fagbemi insisted that the entire documents should be admitted since the copies earlier brought by INEC had not been admitted by the panel. He also informed the sitting that they(petitioners) have close to their case.

Justice Kume thereafter admitted all the original documents brought by INEC and tagged them as exhibit and he adjourned the case till December 20th 2022 for further hearing.