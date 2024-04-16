Man Causes Death Of Another Patient After Grandmother Died At Osun Hospital

….Osun Teaching Hospital Launches Investigation

The management of Osun State University Teaching Hospital has launched an investigation into the death of a 45-year-old patient under questionable circumstances on Tuesday.

A relative of a patient, identified as Adeyinka, reportedly became distraught after being informed of the death of his 89-year-old grandmother, who had been suffering from a terminal illness.

The old woman died on Monday night in the female ward.

“The relative (Adeyinka) went berserk over the death of the 89-year-old grandmother,” said a hospital source named Jamiu.

“Everybody was trying to calm him down, but he disrupted the female ward. The efforts of the nurses and private security operatives attached to the ward to pacify him proved futile, and the disruption displaced a supplemental oxygen therapy being used for another 45-year-old patient, who died almost immediately.”

After realizing what had happened, Adeyinka reportedly fainted but was revived. The hospital management then detained him and planned to hand him over to the police.

When contacted, the Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital, Prof. Peter Olaitan, confirmed the incident, stating, “There was indeed a lady who died, while a man who lost his old, sick mother started troubling the ward. The lady (who died) was not on life support, and he (the man who caused the disruption) didn’t attack the lady. Investigations are ongoing to unravel what actually happened.”