Ingrace Group Gets Approval For Vehicle Assembly Plant In Enugu

The federal government has granted approval to Ingrace Motors Nigeria Limited to assemble its brands of vehicles in Enugu.

The CEO of Ingrace Group, Hon Chinedu Onuh, disclosed this Wednesday after leading the management of the company to the Enugu Government House where four brands of the company’s vehicles were displayed. The group also donated one of the brands to the state government.

Onuh said the company also acquired over 600 plots of land at Ezimo in Udenu LGA of Enugu State for the project; paid for all the assembly equipment and entered into partnership with Chinese companies for the project.

He commended Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his individual efforts for the success of the company.

He said, “We have come to the Enugu Government House to seek the state government’s support and blessings.

“Today, we have about 11 brands of vehicles, but we came with four of them. The management approved that we donate one of the vehicles to the Enugu State government for use, for them to see our brands’ durability, flexibility and strength.

“We believe that on our own, we cannot do it alone. But working with public-spirited individuals and the state government, we can achieve our target.”

The secretary to the state government, Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, commended the ingenuity of Ingrace Group.

He said the company’s vision is in tandem with the cardinal policies of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in investment promotion and protection of lives and property.

Prof Ortuanya informed the company that the state government would come up with policies to foster its growth and actualize its vision in the interest of the people of Enugu State, Nigeria and humanity.