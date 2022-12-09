Insecurity, Gov Ugwuanyi Summons Emergency Meeting

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is an emergency security meeting going on at the Government House, Enugu, following Thursday’s attack at Eboh community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State.

Reports claim the attack claimed over 12 lives. It was alleged that the attackers wore military uniforms, and came from Ado local government Alarea of Benue State.

The earlier attack at Mgbuji and four others communities at Eha-Amufu claimed many lives and sacked the natives.

The ongoing security meeting in Enugu is expected to address the rising insecurity in some parts of the state. Those in attendance are Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani; the garrison commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig Gen M.K Ibrahim; the air commander, 553 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Enugu, Air Commodore Isaiah Taiwo; the state director, Department of State Services (DSS), Habu Maina Daluwa; and the state Clcommandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Aloysius Obiorah, among others.