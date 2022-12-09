‘We Read It On Social Media’- NHRC Speaks On Report Alleging Mass Abortion By Nigerian Army Officers

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has reacted to a foreign media report that stated the Nigerian Army secretly aborted at least 10,000 pregnancies of women and girls in the North East.

Reuters reported that the victims had been kidnapped and raped by Islamist militants, but were later rescued by the military.

The Defense Headquarters had on Thursday debunked the report saying such never happened.

But the Amnesty International Nigeria on Thursday called for a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation of the said report.

“Prosecute and ensure appropriate legal and disciplinary sanctions on all those found culpable,” Amnesty stated.

THE WHISTLER asked the NHRC Director Women and Children Department, Harry Obe, on what the commission is doing about the allegation.

The Commission is constitutionally responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights while carrying out investigation into allegations of abuses.

Obe told our correspondent that for now, the Commission is reading the allegations on social media, adding that the human rights office plans to “contact the Nigerian Army to confirm or deny” the investigation by Reuters.

He said after getting response from relevant authorities, it will determine whether to do its own independent investigation.

He added that before the NHRC investigates such a development, it needs to first establish if the facts of an allegation is proved beyond reasonable doubt.

“It’s a serious human rights issue,” Obe said.