Insecurity: IGP To Review Firearms Licensing, Regulations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the establishment of an ad hoc committee to review the firearms licensing and regulations by the Nigeria Police Force in line with the Firearms Act and other extant laws.

The police, in a statement on Monday, said the Committee’s mandate will encompass a thorough assessment of current firearms licensing procedures and regulations to enhance their effectiveness, transparency, and accountability.

The Police said it would engage with relevant stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society organisations, and experts in the field, to ensure a holistic and well-informed review.

“Similarly, in furtherance of his zeal to tackle all forms of insecurity in the country, the IGP has issued a stern warning to all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons, reiterating that illegal proliferation of firearms and light weapons poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of our nation.

“In light of this, the Nigeria Police Force is resolutely determined to combat the illegal fabrication, sales, possession and use of arms emphasising that possessing firearms without the appropriate licences and permits is not only a violation of the law but also a grave danger to society.

“He assured that the Nigeria Police Force will spare no effort in pursuing and prosecuting those engaged in these illegal activities to the full extent of the law.

“The Inspector General of Police has charged all State Commissioners of Police and supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Commands and tactical squads to commence a total clampdown on the illegal fabrication, sale, possession, and use of prohibited firearms in the country.

“He equally urged all Nigerians to report suspicious activities related to firearms to their local police divisions or via the various NPF social media platforms for prompt response,” the police said