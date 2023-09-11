JUST IN: UAE Lifts 11-Month Visa Ban On Nigerians As Etihad, Emirates Airlines Resume Flights To Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to immediately lift its visa ban on Nigerians after about 11 months.

This followed an agreement reached between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

President Tinubu’s media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said the agreement “has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers” by the Middle East country.

In October 2022, the UAE announced visa ban on Nigeria and about 20 other countries.

“This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022,” a notice issued by the country had said.

THE WHISTLER reported that President Buhari had ordered immediate resolution of the age-long disagreement between Nigeria and UAE which led to the visa ban on Nigerians and the suspension of Emirates flights to Nigeria.

The agreement reached between Tinubu and Al Nahyan on Monday will also see Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines “immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay,” said Ngelale.

The presidential aide added, “As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.”