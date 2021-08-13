Insecurity Threatening 2023 General Election, Presbyterian Church Warns

The General Assembly Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Nzie N Eke, has said that the church is deeply concerned with the level of insecurity and economic crisis in the country.

He warned that if the level of insecurity in the country is not resolved, it could affect the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He expressed the concern on Friday during the world press briefing organized by the Synod of the North to commemorate the church’s 175 years in Nigeria with theme, ‘ Glory to Glory’.

The briefing which held at it’s First Abuja Parish Banquet Hall was attended by several dignitaries of the Church.

The church has ten Synods in the country, with the Synod of the North covering the 19 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

During his briefing, Eke spoke on six cardinal issues concerning the state of the country.

The issues raised were on insecurity, hunger, 2023 elections, transmission of election results, Nigeria’s Unity and issues surround youth development.

The church’s head said Nigeria’s security situation has become very worrisome, adding that the 2023 general election may be threatened.

He said, “As a church that had existed long before Nigeria existed as a nation and who played a lot of significant positive roles for the emergence of the nation and still playing, we are deeply concerned about the State of the Nation with particular reference to the following issues:

” Insecurity: The fact that we can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed in most parts of Nigeria is no more news. The level of banditry, kidnappings and herdsmen attacks, robbery, cult crises and the likes has been driving Nigeria steadily into a failed State.

“We want to encourage government to get more aggressive in the fight otherwise 2023 elections will be a mirage. Our prayers continue to go with all those who are being held captive.”

He lamented the rate of rise in food prices and the problem of unemployment which has hit 33.3 per cent according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“Hunger arising from the combined impact of COVID – 19 pandemic, insecurity and our weak currency, hunger and starvation is staring Nigerians in the face.

“The way food prices have skyrocketed, an emergency program should be declared to increase food supply in the country because a lot of people are finding it very difficult to feed,” said the PCN head.

He insisted that the church believes that 2023 elections would be a turning point in the history of Nigeria.

The church through its leader said it backs the electronic transmission of election results which has been a topic of debate in Nigeria.

“We support the e-transmission of election results because it will go a long way to mitigate electoral malpractice,” Eke said.

He urged the National Assembly to act on the issue considering the benefit of reducing election malpractices which had been a huge nightmare.

The Prelate also spoke on the unity of Nigeria and different separatist movements in the country.

According to him the different separatist movements in the country reflects the dissatisfaction among different groups.

While stating that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, he said the growing concerns expressed by different separatist groups must be addressed.

He said, “The situation should not be taken for granted or approached with force. We suggest a constructive engagement of all agitators. Without equity, justice, inclusiveness and fair play, unity is difficult. We must not pretend to be united country, we must truly united or agree to go our separate ways to avoid an implosion. “

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the issue connected with the country’s coexistence.

Eke also noted with concern the problems of infrastructure which has been weighing down efforts being made towards youth development.

On restructuring, he maintained that Nigeria needs to be restructured.

The Prelate said a national dialogue is needed to address the concerns of the different agitators in the South East headed by the Indigenous People of Biafra and the South West agitation for Oduduwa Republic.

“We have gone to a level that we are not satisfied with how things are,” he said.

He stated further that violence is not the solution to Nigeria’s problem.

“I’ am advocating for love. Talk less about gun. Talk less about hospitals. Drop gun and let us live as brothers and sisters,” said the Church head.

On the Church’s university project, Eke revealed that the plan to establish a university is still in progress.

The church which was formed in 1846 has so far extended to Benin Republic, Togo and Burkina Fatso.

Eke noted that despite the achievements made by the church in its 175 years pf existence, it is focused on doubling its effort to also work on policies that would grow the economy and promote peaceful coexistence in the country.

PHOTOS:

The General Assembly Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Nzie N Eke Inspecting Church Premises