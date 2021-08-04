IPOB Begs Ikpeazu To Intervene As Biafra Agitators Languish In Detention

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has appealed to the Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to help secure release of its members languishing in police detention in the state.

The group pleaded that the detainees be charged to court in line with the Nigerian law which prescribes only 24 hours for arrested persons to be charged.

The separatist group in a statement through it publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, further stated that the Biafra agitators were kept incommunicado in a secret cell at the Mopol Base, and the State CID Command, Umuahia.

Part of the statement reads:

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to alert the world of the continued and illegal detention of Biafrans by the Nigeria security agencies. It is more provocating that these innocent victims are kept incommunicado in various secret cells out of the reach of friends and family members.

“We have just discovered that some of the Biafra agitators abuducted by the Nigerian police were kept incommunicado in a secret cell at the Mopol Base, and the State CID Command, Bende Road , Umuahia, Abia State. Since six months ago when these innocent Biafrans were abuducted, we have been searching for them until now that we have discovered where they were hidden.

“Some of the victims include : Mazi Friday Ezegbulam a.k.a Nkuwasi who was picked at Umudike junction; Mazi Chamaroke Onwuka, a retired police officer who was picked up in his office along Bende Road Umuahia; and about 35 others arrested mostly in Aba.

“We are calling on men and women of concience across the globe to take record of the atrocities of the wicked Nigerian security agents, and to prevail on the Nigerian Government to release these innocent Biafrans unconditionally. If they won’t release these victims let them be charged to court instead of keeping them in detention indefinitely without trial.

“We also call on the Abia State Governor and his officials to ensure these innocent Biafrans are either released or charged to court without further delay. They have suffered enough, and their continued detention without trial will no longer be tolerated.

“The Nigeria law recommends that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours. But the Nigeria security agencies have the penchant of flaunting the laws once Biafra is involved.”