IPOB Celebrates Ejiofor’s Court Victory Over FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Monday, celebrated a Federal High Court ruling which awarded damages to Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. He is facing trial for allegedly running a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail.

On June 6, 2021, the country home of Barr Ejiofor in Anambra State was invaded by government security operatives, leading to destruction of property and killing of one of his aides. The operatives claimed there was a meeting of IPOB members in his house.

Ejiofor had, in a fundamental rights enforcement suit with No: FHC/AWK/CS/56/2021, dragged the federal government to court to challenge the alleged invasion.

Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of a Federal High Court in Anambra, last Friday, awarded N102m compensatory damages to Ejiofor. The court further awarded N5m to him for his Toyota Camry burnt by security agencies.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Monday, said, “We commend the recent judgment delivered in favour of the IPOB counsel, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, whom the federal government and its compromised security agencies attacked and murdered his personal assistance, abducted others and burnt his personal car and country home at the Oraifite Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.”

The group commended the judge who delivered a landmark judgment against the federal government.

According to the group, “IPOB will not forget to appreciate Justice Ademola of Abuja High Court who gave justice to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2015 that he committed no crime against any man or nation.

“This honourable judge granted unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in 2015, which unmasked the injustice that the current judge, Justice Binta Nyako, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, is trying so hard to mask again against Nnamdi Kanu.”

It said the attorney-general of Nigeria, Alhaji Mallami, and Justice Binta Nyako, in collaboration with the federal government, had not come out openly to tell the world the crime of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that ‘made them kidnap him from Kenya, extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and still kept him in the DSS solidarity confinement till date’.

The statement continued, “It is important for everyone to know that Justice Binta Nyako is totally biased over the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. To them, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, being a Biafran and not a Fulani man, needs to be tortured and humiliated to submission.

“We want the world to ask Binta Nyako why is she still keeping Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS solitary confinement with her endless court adjournments.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB are being persecuted by the Nigerian government for only having different political opinions. We have committed no crime known to any law in the world.

“Let the Biafra adversaries understand that, Biafra, through a UN-supervised referendum, is what we are asking for, and that we must get it. It doesn’t matter how many Biafrans they kill or jail.”