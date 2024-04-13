Nnamdi Kanu: House Of Reps Member Urges Tinubu To Release IPOB Leader

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Hon. Obi Aguocha, Member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano, Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency, called for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu in a press release issued yesterday.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently facing trial on charges brought by the Nigerian government. Aguocha highlighted the recent release of Omoyele Sowore and Sunday Igboho by the courts, emphasizing their right to bail.

“These four are citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria accused by the government of various alleged offences,” Aguocha stated. “Sowore and Igboho are free men by reason of the determination of the judiciary in protecting the rights of these citizens, and I must add, rightly so.”

The lawmaker questioned why Kanu, presumed innocent until proven guilty, remains detained.

“But is Nnamdi Kanu not a citizen? Does Nnamdi Kanu not have a concomitant constitutional right to be granted bail?” Aguocha argued. “Shouldn’t Nnamdi Kanu at this point be released unconditionally?”

Aguocha appealed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to intervene.

“I hereby appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to use his exalted good offices in ensuring the unconditional and immediate release of citizen Nnamdi Kanu as a demonstration of good faith in supporting the peaceful development of the South East and the wellbeing of Ndi Igbo,” the statement read.