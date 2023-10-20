IPOB: Ejimakor Berates Infighting, Calls For United Front For Kanu’s Release

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Friday, called for synergy among stakeholders championing the freedom of the IPOB leader.

Ejimakor in a tweet berated some of the stakeholders that are politicising the struggle instead of pursuing the common goal of ensuring that Kanu is freed from the custody of the Department of the State Security in line with court orders that discharged and acquitted him.

According to Ejimakor, “In the midst of the blatant blackmails, the silly infighting and the self-destructive threats from within, there’s an unfinished task: #FreeMNK. It’s the mother of all tasks at the moment. It’s my task and your task, and it’s not over yet. I’m fully focused on it. What about you?”

Ejimakor is inferring to some lawyers and pro-Kanu groups that are allegedly not pursuing the Kanu release agenda, but their selfish goals.

Our correspondent reports that the infighting became manifest after Ejimakor held a press conference in Enugu where he announced Kanu’s directive to stop sit-at-home in Southeast.

Sit-at-home was a reaction of the Indigenous People of Biafra after Kanu’s rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in a manner Nigeria’s Court of Appeals described as ‘extra-ordinary rendition’.

The court also ordered Kanu’s release, but former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to abide by the judgement. Ejimakor had advised President Bola Tinubu not to toe the line of Buhari as a democrat.

Kanu is charged with running a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail. In all the charges, courts have ruled in his favour.

The proscription of IPOB by the federal government is being challenged in court in a suit filed by Ejimakor, who has maintained that liberation movement is a right, and not cult.

Quoting him, “A liberation movement is not a cult. The liberation of Nigeria, India, etc from colonialism was not done by only one movement, a cult or a clique. In liberation struggle, every agitator is entitled to his own methods [without] any hindrance from fellow agitators.”