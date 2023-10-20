Stay Away From My Bazaar Programme, Mbaka Bars ‘Stingy’ Politicians

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Enugu’s fiery Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has warned ‘stingy’ politicians against attending his harvest and bazaar programme coming up in November this year.

Mbaka is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria. Mbaka was suspended by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu from hosting the adoration last year after his encounter with Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

Mbaka had wanted Obi, who was present during the ministry’s bazaar, to openly disclose what he wanted to donate, a move Obi refused. Mbaka thereafter described him as ‘a very stingy politician’.

Mbaka’s warning ahead of the event is contained in a video that has gone viral.

According to him, “On 12th November, we will have a bazaar. The agenda is mega wealth; not meager. Everyone should go and prepare well for it. Save what you will use to show God appreciation. At least once in a year, you show appreciation to God.

“Come along with all our friends. Don’t come with someone who will be bad luck for us. Or someone who will come here to make trouble. Or someone who will come here that day and refuse to break cola.

“What we have that day is giving money to God. If you know you wouldn’t want to participate in it, don’t come. Bazaar has a spirit that accompanies it. When we see you, you will be given a microphone to come and kill a cow for God. It’s not an insult.

“But if you say no and would want to make trouble for us because you know the way to the Bishop’s house or anywhere else, you will only meet trouble at the end of it.

“I can’t understand how someone would come for a bazaar and refuse to break cola and a Rev Father would be asked to go and apologize to him. And it’s being told as a story. The one who’s right then becomes wrong and vice versa.

“Let it not happen again. If someone tries it again, he will be forced to beg for food with empty plates in the street.

“Anyone that will put us in trouble again, there’s nothing he puts hand on that will progress. You don’t need to be told that God is in our midst here. So if any makes trouble with us, he’s finding God’s trouble.

“If you put your hands in whatever that will happen to me, you will be embarrassed. You may not know the one I’m worshipping but I know Him.

“All the banks we have relationships with should come and do something for God in the bazaar. If they don’t come, it means they don’t want our relationship again. Yes, it’s business. We thank Fidelity and Zenith banks so far. They have been cooperating. Last year Fidelity bank broke cola with N5 million. The Prado jeep I drive was given to me by the Zenith bank.”