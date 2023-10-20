HURIWA Demands Sheikh Gumi’s Arrest Over ‘Divisive’ Comments

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A pro-democracy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called for the arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over what it called divisive comments.

The group in a statement issued on Friday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, condemned Gumi for acting as a spokesperson for terrorists, who he mingles with on a regular basis and warned that his utterances could ignite a religious crisis in the country.

Recall Gumi had demanded the removal of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, branding the Minister… a devilish man. When he was appointed, I told you he was devilish, and some people were grumbling.

“He went and brought the Israeli ambassador. Someone sent it to me, but I am yet to see it and confirm.

“But what is confirmed is he (Wike) said he will collaborate with the Israelis to improve Abuja’s security. Therefore, Abuja will now be like Tel Aviv where when they see anyone with a beard like us, they will say it is Bin Laden and kill him.”

Gumi in the sermon further declared, “Where are those that worked for the success of the Muslim-Muslim ticket? Hypocrites and worthless people.

“If Israelis enter this country, there will be a clandestine operation against any outspoken Islamic cleric; we have seen the signs in the past. Why was Sheikh Jaafar killed? May his soul rest in peace. Why did they kill Sheikh Albany?

“You can see how they are killing clerics. There is a list, and we have known this for a long time,” Gumi had added.

HURIWA noted that Gumi’s recent comments regarding the appointment of Wike as the FCT Minister have raised concerns. “Gumi criticised the decision to involve Israelis in Abuja’s security, insinuating that this would lead to the city becoming an ‘extension of Tel Aviv’.

“HURIWA has interpreted these comments as a sign of Gumi’s alleged sympathy for terrorists and his apparent willingness to see Nigeria destabilised by these groups”.

Therefore, HURIWA contended that the Nigerian government needs to address Sheikh Gumi’s actions and statements, as he is not above the law.

The association believes that his opinions and actions may incite violence and pose a threat to the country’s security, just as it called for an investigation into whether Gumi’s activities may be contributing to the ongoing terrorism crisis in Nigeria.

Also, HURIWA emphasised that the appointment of Nyesom Wike as the FCT Minister is a political matter, not a religious one.

The association firmly rejected any insinuation that a Christian cannot hold this position and sees it as an attempt to sow religious discord, stressing that Abuja belongs to all Nigerians and should not be subject to religious or regional divisions.

Consequently, HURIWA demands “Gumi’s arrest and prosecution, highlighting the need for accountability and justice in addressing the issues related to his controversial statements and activities.”

The group further maintained that all Nigerians, regardless of their religious or regional backgrounds, have a stake in the nation’s capital, peace, and security.

Continuing, HURIWA called on the Nigerian government to prioritise the safety and security of all its citizens, regardless of their background, and to take swift action to quell the rising tensions and divisive rhetoric.

“The nation’s unity and stability are paramount, and no individual should be allowed to jeopardise them for their own interests”.