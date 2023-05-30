IPOB: Ejimakor, Others Urge Tinubu To Release Kanu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some concerned Nigerians, Tuesday, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to obey the Appeal Court order by releasing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to them, the new president should show to be a true national leader by being guided by the rule of law. Recall that Appeal Court discharged and acquitted Mazi Kanu last year. However, the government of former president Muhammed Buhari did not abide by the ruling, instead sought stay of execution at the Supreme Court.

Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, in a tweet, urged President Tinubu to free Kanu, and avoid ‘inheriting Buhari’s misguided animus’.

He tweeted, “Dear President Bola Tinubu:

I have an urgent request: Free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today or tomorrow. Don’t drag it. Don’t inherit Buhari’s misguided animus, hubris and his infamous disdain for rule of law and for Ndigbo. Chart your own path. Thank you, sir!”

A civil rights activist, Nze Charles Animali, told THE WHISTLER that Tinubu should demonstrate that he is a democrat by releasing Kanu.

Quoting him, “The Appeal Court discharged and acquitted Kanu, and even ruled that he be restituted. It is an order of the court and should be obeyed. Former President Buhari refused to obey the order because of his level of understanding of the rule of law, which is at variance with modern democracy.

“President Tinubu should do the needful by releasing Kanu. Aside the court order, Tinubu could cash in and earn the honour of being a leader that understands the basics for the agitation for the actualisation of Biafra. If Ndigbo were given a sense of belonging in the Nigerian polity, there wouldn’t have been any need for the Biafra agitation. All over the world, people have the right to agitate for their right to freedom.”

Mrs Nkechi Okafor is a politician. She said, “Tinubu releasing Kanu will endear him to the hearts of southeasterners. Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress is finding it difficult to be marketed in the South East even before the political tsunami of Mr Peter Obi’s Labour Party.

“I think Nnamdi Kanu is the most popular person in this region. His regaining his freedom either by the court order or presidential pardon will make Tinubu a good party man.”