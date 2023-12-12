IPOB: Ohanaeze Writes Tinubu, Pleads For Kanu’s Release

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Tuesday, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his good office to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, which is seeking the liberation of the South-East region from Nigeria’s super-structure over alleged marginalisation.

In a letter he personally signed, Chief Iwuanyanwu stated that, “I want, on behalf of all Igbo worldwide, to appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to use his good offices to direct for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case is well known to all Igbos and Nigerians. It is the belief of many that the release of Nnamdi Kanu does not constitute any threat to our democracy or social cohesion and peace.

“Besides, a Nigerian court has passed a judgement directing that Kanu be released. Many Nigerians from the 36 states and Abuja have also made appeals for his release.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu said he had brought the matter about Kanu’s release to a joint meeting of South-South, South-West, South-East and Middle-Belt of Nigeria and “they unanimously endorsed that Nnamdi Kanu be released.”

He added, “I hereby make a passionate appeal to our president to assist to procure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This will be a highly prized Christmas gift to the Igbos of Nigeria and all other Nigerians who are committed to a peaceful and secure country.

“The incarceration of Kanu has created unnecessary excuse for terrorism in a region which has hitherto lived in peace and pursued their occupation wherever they are with patriotic zeal.

“We recollect with sadness that this region was a theatre of war. The war claimed the lives of many Nigerians. In addition, businesses and property were completely destroyed. In 1970 when the war ended, the Igbos returned completely impoverished.

“I warn that all parties should avoid anything that could once again make Igboland a theatre of war. I further advocate that in addition to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal Government should adopt a non-kinetic approach to the security problem in the South East.”

The Ohanaeze PG, in collaboration with the governors and other leaders in the South East of Nigeria, called for amnesty to ‘those who at the moment are expressing all forms of agitation in the South East”, adding that they ‘would be given opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood’.

THE WHISTLER reports that Kanu’s release litigation would be determined at the Supreme Court on December 15, 2023.

He is being held at the custody of the Department of State Services over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Nigeria’s Court of Appeal had ruled that the manner Kanu was forcefully arrested in Kenya, and brought to Nigeria amounted to extra-ordinary rendition, and therefore discharged and acquitted him.

The ruling was not obeyed by the federal government.