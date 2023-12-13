OAU 500-Level Student Crushed To Death, Another Injured In Accidents

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is mourning the loss of a 500-level student, Chisom Nwankwo, who died in an accident on Tuesday.

Another student, Deborah Okunola (200-level Psychology), was injured in a separate accident.

Advertisement

The incident occurred around 10:50 AM on Road 1 in Ile-Ife. According to reports, a motorcycle carrying Chisom was crushed by a bus after the driver lost control while observing another accident nearby.

Chisom was initially taken to the school’s medical center but was later pronounced dead at the university’s teaching hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of OAU, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, explained that: “A motorcycle attempted to overtake a Toyota Corolla, but the car’s side mirror collided with the bike, causing the driver and passenger, Deborah Okunola, to fall,” he explained.

“As people were attending to them, another motorcycle carrying Chisom Nwankwo was distracted by the initial accident and lost control. A bus then struck the motorcycle from behind, injuring both Chisom and the driver.”

Advertisement

Olarewaju conveyed the university’s condolences to Chisom’s family and said that the Vice Chancellor was deeply saddened by the incident.

He confirmed that the police have been informed and that Chisom’s body was deposited at the university’s anatomy department.