IPOB: Woman Detained For Two Years Set To Leave Suleja Prison

One Mrs Ngozi Umeadi, from Anambra State, was yesterday cleared to leave the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Suleja, Niger State.

Ngozi was, among others, accused of belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra, founded by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Our correspondent gathered that Ngozi had been in detention for over two years. She was granted bail since December last year, and her release was stalled by some strident processes.

Her counsel, Barr Prince Mandela Umez, told our correspondent, Saturday, that, “We have finalised everything, but her formal release will be next Monday. When we finished the processes yesterday, it was already late. I went into the matter about three months ago in line with the appeal of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to his legal team to get IPOB members being incarcerated in various detention camps out through legal means.

“She was granted bail with two sureties, who must have N5m each in their bank accounts, and having companies registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. They must also produce their statements of accounts. They must also produce their tax clearances of three years.

“The conditions were strident indeed. We put on efforts. I briefed Nnamdi Kanu, and he encouraged us to do our best. Aloy Ejimakor, the rendition lawyer, tried a lot, as well as Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, among others.

“What she told me is appalling. It was terrible. But it motivated me a lot to get her out of the custody. She is a free woman now. All arrangements have been concluded, just her formal release on Monday. It is victory to Kanu and IPOB. It is a commendation to the judiciary for granting her bail.”

Kanu has been in detention at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, Abuja, since last year after he was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria. The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on October 13, 2022 discharged Kanu, though the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, said his discharge does not mean acquittal.

The federal government has appealed the judgement. His charges are hinged on running a proscribed organisation, jumping bail and treason. A High Court of Umuahi however ruled that Kanu did not jump bail in a suit instituted by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.