Reaction As Apostle Suleiman Accuses Nigeria Police Of Cover-Up After Escaping Assassination

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The General Overseer of the Edo State-based Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, accused operatives of the Nigeria Police Force of attempting to cover up information about the suspected culprits involved in the assassination attack against his life and others.

Advertisement

The allegation is already drawing reactions on Twitter as of the time of this report.

The cleric had reacted to Friday night’s attack on his convoy around Auchi in Edo State.

The development led to the death of seven persons.

“I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked, they opened fire on my car and kept spraying it with bullets.

“My wife and my kids were there. The escort car was (of the) police. They killed the policeman, they killed the other people in the escort car and the buses with us.

“Seven people who were moving in the convoy were killed. People who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names, so they’ll come out and deny. I won’t do that.

“But the truth of the matter is this, you can’t kill me,” the cleric had said while blaming his detractors for the attack.

Less than two hours later on Friday, Suleman uploaded a video via his Twitter page, where a background voice was saying, “one of the kidnappers that was caught today while the DPO led the operation along Auchi road. The DPO CSP Ayodele Suleiman led the operation after a fierce gun battle and this one was gunned down.”

Advertisement

The cleric took a swipe at the police for killing a suspected kidnapper, alleging cover up.

“Lies…there weren’t kidnappers…He was caught and handed over and the police killed him immediately…why? why killing him on the spot? who is trying to cover up traces?,” Suleman tweeted.

A number of Twitter users reacted to his allegation.

Some fingered the police while another advised the cleric to move everyone in his convoy inside bullet proof cars.

Below are some of the tweets:

Alot of folks in this comment section are happy the police officers shot the confessed kidnapper.



Ignorance is so underated, I must say.

The law states that "unless in a court of law nobody is declared innocent or guilty unless by a judge". https://t.co/mnGrXiAd4i — IRORO WISDOM MUDE (@Wisdommude) October 22, 2022

🤔 Thank God for your life Sir. But next time. Always put all your people on convoy inside bullet proof Car to avoid miserable death like ds . ☠️ 🕊️ @APOSTLESULEMAN https://t.co/mWmthkvSP7 — MissMide (@MissMideLaw) October 22, 2022