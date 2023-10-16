Israel Denies Reports Of Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

World News
By News Agency of Nigeria
Benjamin-Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel has denied reports of a planned ceasefire with the Palestinian extremist organisation Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“There is no ceasefire,’’ the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu said on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Earlier, there had been reports a ceasefire with Hamas would be implemented for several hours to allow foreign nationals to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt.

RELATED
World News

Israel Issues Fresh Warning To Iran As Ground Offensive Against Hamas In Gaza Underway

World News

We’ve Eliminated Hamas Leader Who Led Attack On Southern Israel – IDF

Also as well as the entry of aid via the Rafah border crossing.

The Israeli military has been bombarding targets in Gaza since the unprecedented attacks on Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the densely populated coastal enclave ruled by Hamas have been completely sealed off following the attacks over a week ago.

Advertisement

They are seeking shelter in the south of Gaza to avoid an expected Israeli ground invasion.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement