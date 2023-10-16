Israel Denies Reports Of Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Israel has denied reports of a planned ceasefire with the Palestinian extremist organisation Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“There is no ceasefire,’’ the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu said on Monday morning.

Earlier, there had been reports a ceasefire with Hamas would be implemented for several hours to allow foreign nationals to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt.

Also as well as the entry of aid via the Rafah border crossing.

The Israeli military has been bombarding targets in Gaza since the unprecedented attacks on Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the densely populated coastal enclave ruled by Hamas have been completely sealed off following the attacks over a week ago.

They are seeking shelter in the south of Gaza to avoid an expected Israeli ground invasion.