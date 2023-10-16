Lagos Gives Bus Drivers Operating On Bridges 7 Days To Vacate Or Face Prosecution

The Lagos State government has given a 7-day vacation order to commercial bus drivers operating on top of bridges across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, gave the order on Monday.

Giwa regretted that despite several warnings, commercial bus drivers have continued to defy government orders, thereby causing obstructions around bridges with negative impacts on the integrity of the bridges.

“Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater) Bridges, ‘Elegbata:, ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state,” a statement by Director Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, quoted him as saying.

Giwa explained that activities of commercial bus drivers on bridges are in contravention with the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.

The special adviser, however, affirmed that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any driver that contravenes would be prosecuted.

The 7-day vacation order takes effect from today, October 16, 2023.