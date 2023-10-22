Israel vs Palestine: UN Blamed For Escalation Of Middle-East Crises

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the war between Israel and Palestine rages, the United Nations has been blamed for not finding a permanent solution to the lingering crises in the Middle East.

The President of Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, Dr Ambrose Igboke, made the assertion in an interview with our correspondent in Enugu on Sunday.

Igboke however, said Israel’s invasion of Palestine was justified, having been attacked first, but said the UN ought to have waded in to forestall the increasing losses as a result of the sustained attacks.

According to him, “No serious country will sit idle and not retaliate an invasion by terrorists that hacked over 1000 of her citizens dead and took hostages from their homes. USA, Brazil, France, Britain, China, Germany, Iran and Saudi Arabia will not take it. They will all strike back with full force.

“Somehow these countries are saying that Israel is using disproportionate force. When you start a war, you cannot predict the direction of its consequences. Unfortunately, there must be casualties of war, which are children, women, men and the military personnel. War is evil, so don’t even start it so that you don’t need to judge the retaliation.

“But the United Nations is being unjust to the Middle-East crisis. How can the world be talking about one crisis for 80 years? Enough of the UN talk shops and coffee drinking sessions. Execute the two-state solutions so that we can have sovereign boundaries.”

Our correspondent reports that it is over two weeks since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its assault on Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking 200 hostage. Over 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 13,500 injured since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to Palestinian authorities.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military has said it will step up its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip in the next stage of the war, vowing to continue to attack targets that could be considered a threat to its ground forces.