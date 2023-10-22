Governor Yahaya Bello Escapes Alleged Assassination Attempt In Abuja
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaha Bello, allegedly escaped an assassination attempt on his life on Sunday.
The Kogi Police Command confirmed to THE WHISTLER that the incident “did not happen in Kogi State, but in the Kwali area of Abuja,” adding “I have no further details.”
THE WHISTLER’s attempt to confirm the incident from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command met a brick wall as the command said it was unaware of the incident.
When contacted, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, simply said, “I am not aware of such an incident”.
The alleged attempt on the Governor’s life is suspected to be politically motivated considering the forthcoming governorship election in the state on November 11, as expressed in a press release issued by the Kogi State government on Sunday.
Details of the incident are still sketchy as THE WHISTLER could not Independently verify the press release circulating on the internet.
Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s Commissioner for Information, did not respond to multiple calls put across to him by our correspondent.