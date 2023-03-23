It Is Heartbreaking – Peter Obi Condemns Attack On Voters During Governorship Polls

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on voters during last week’s governorship and state assembly elections.

Obi, in a post published on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said it was heartbreaking that Nigerians who had gone out to exercise their constitutional rights to elect leaders of their choice were brutalized by thugs.

The LP candidate berated security agencies for turning a blind eye to the attacks, while they were quick to apprehend people who are using their rights to free speech and social media to condemn the wrongdoings of political actors.

Sharing graphic photos of some of the victims of the attacks, Obi maintained that the security of lives and properties is the primary responsibility of the government.

He said, “It is heartbreaking that citizens who simply went out to exercise their civic duties and vote candidates of their choice were brutalized and attacked in such a horrendous and vicious manner.

“Protection of lives and properties is the primary responsibility of government and this responsibility must be sacrosanct including in our dear country.

“It is equally disheartening that the security agencies with the constitutional duty of preventing and detecting crime have not made the arrest of the criminals who perpetrated these brutal acts a primary focus, but were instead quick to detect and arrest citizens who are using their right to free speech and social media to condemn the wrong doings of our supposed Leaders,” he added in an obvious reference to the arrest of Nnamdi Chude by the police on trumped up ‘cyberstalking’ charges.