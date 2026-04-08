Nigerian DJ Association Bans Burna Boy Music

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The Nigerian DJ Association has announced a ban on all music by Burna Boy following a physical altercation involving him and DJ Tunez.

The incident occurred on Monday at Obi’s Houseats event in Lagos. Reports indicate that a heated argument between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez escalated into a physical confrontation, with members of Burna Boy’s team allegedly joining in before bystanders intervened to restore order.

The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, though social media users have speculated that it may stem from long-standing industry rivalries, particularly DJ Tunez’s close ties with Wizkid.

In response, the NDJ issued a statement on Instagram condemning discrimination and hostility, while calling for unity and respect within the entertainment industry.

“No one is born hating another because of the skin colour, religion, background, or gender. People simply learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can also be taught to love since love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” the statement reads.

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“Please note: That here at NigerianDJ, we put all our DJs first, standing firm on ‘ALL DJs are EQUAL’, offering a transparent and personal service to help our DJs and clients achieve their goals and ambitions, both in Home 🇳🇬 and in Diaspora.

Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? Such are the places where every Male and Female #NDJ seek equal justice, equal opportunity, and equal dignity without discrimination, irrespective of where it’s coming from, be it from a fellow NDJ or NON NDJ.

“Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without considering our #NDJ actions to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world of DJing in Nigeria as a whole.”

“However, we plead with all communities #NDJ to please be tolerant—to reject prejudice based on cast, creed, sect, religion, or gender. To please ensure freedom and equality for all the DJs nationwide, so that they can flourish. We cannot all succeed when half of us are being held back.”

The association concluded by announcing a boycott of Burna Boy’s music across its network until further notice.

“Burna Boy Music is temporarily out of any of our DJs’ playlists till further notice, our team will carry out a proper investigation into last night’s incident that happened to one of our own, DJ Tunez,” it added.

The NDJ said the move is part of efforts to protect its members and uphold professional standards in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.