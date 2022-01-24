JAMB Announces Dates For 2022 UTME Examinations

Education
By Busayo Agbola
JAMB-Exam
Candidates participate in UTME Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has announced that potential candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the direct entry examination can commence registration by February 12, 2022.

The board made the announcement on Monday via their weekly bulletin which was released by the Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin.

RELATED
Education

JAMB Introduces New Literature Texts For Five Language Subjects

“UTME/DE registration starts 12th February 2022 and ends 19th March 2022. Mock examination holds on 20th April 2022. UTME holds from 20th to 30th April 2022,” the board announced.

More details later…

You might also like

JAMB Introduces New Literature Texts For Five Language Subjects

‘You’ll Be Punished For Fraud’ – Education Minister Warns Tertiary Institutions…

JAMB: Preferential Cut-Off Marks Made Northern Students Lazy – El-Rufai

UTME: Tertiary Institutions To Set Own Standards As JAMB Cancels General Cut Off…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.