JAMB Announces Dates For 2022 UTME Examinations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has announced that potential candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the direct entry examination can commence registration by February 12, 2022.

The board made the announcement on Monday via their weekly bulletin which was released by the Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin.

“UTME/DE registration starts 12th February 2022 and ends 19th March 2022. Mock examination holds on 20th April 2022. UTME holds from 20th to 30th April 2022,” the board announced.

More details later…