JAMB Increases Cost Of UTME Application Fee

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has increased the cost of registration forms for 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Recall that JAMB had earlier fixed the date for the sale of the form to run from January 15, to February 26, 2024.

The Board in a statement shared on its official X handle on Sunday, disclosed that the cost of the form will be N6,200 and an additional N1,500 for candidates willing to take the voluntary mock exams, bringing the total cost to N7,700.

This is a N2000 difference from the N4,700 paid for registration and N1,000 for Mock exams in the 2023 UTME.

The statement reads in part; “This is to inform all prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates that creation of profiles for registration has officially started, while the sale of application documents would commence on Monday 15th January, 2024.

“Registration Fee for the 2024 UTME: N7,700 (with Mock); N6,200 (without Mock).”

JAMB in the statement also added that the sale of application documents for foreign candidates is $30.