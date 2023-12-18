JUST IN: Fubara, Wike Sign Agreement To Resolve Rivers Crisis After Tinubu’s Intervention

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike have signed an agreement to resolve their ongoing political feud after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

The crisis had led to political tension in Rivers State and fractionalisation of the state’s House of Assembly.

The agreement was signed by Governor Fubara, Wike, and members of both factions of the assembly.

Earlier on Monday, Governor Fubara, former Governor Peter Odili, and other Rivers State stakeholders met with President Tinubu in an effort to find a solution.

After the meeting, the faction of the Rivers assembly loyal to Wike agreed to halt all impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara while the one loyal to the governor agreed to recognise the leadership of the deposed speaker, Martin Amaewhule, instead of Edison Ehie.

They also agreed to recognise about 25 other lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant after they defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in solidarity with Wike.

Other resolutions reached are:

“The remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the Executive arm of Government

“The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The names of all commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval.

“There should not be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognised.”

Below is the full resolution and respectively signatures: