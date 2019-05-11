JAMB Releases 2019 UTME Results, Withholds 34,120 Results

Advertisement

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB announced on Saturday that the results of 34,120 out of the 1,792,719 candidates that sat for the exams were withheld for examination malpractice.

The JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who made the announcement in Abuja also said that 15,145 results were withheld for further clarification.

According to Oloyede, 1,886,508 candidates registered for the 2019 UTME, but only 1,792,719 sat for the exams.

“Out of this number, which excludes the Direct Entry candidates, 59,667 were absent. A total of 1,826,839 sat the UTME. Today, we are releasing the results of 1,792,719 candidates.

“Some 34,120 results are being withheld including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified as identical twins and siblings” said the JAMB Registrar.