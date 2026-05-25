JAMB Fixes June 13 For UTME Mop-Up

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled Saturday, June 13, 2026, for the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise.

The board said the examination is for candidates who were biometrically verified during the 2026 UTME but could not sit for the examination due to various challenges.

JAMB disclosed this in a statement signed by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the Board, the 2026 UTME was conducted between April 16 and April 23, 2026, but some centres experienced technical issues that prevented a number of candidates from taking the examination.

It added that some candidates whose results were withdrawn over examination infractions, as well as candidates who could not be biometrically verified despite presenting themselves for the examination, have also been listed for the mop-up exercise.

“The 2026 UTME was conducted between 16th and 23rd April, 2026. However, some centres experienced technical challenges which made it impossible for a number of candidates to sit the examination.

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“In addition, some results were subsequently withdrawn over examination infractions, while some candidates who presented themselves for the examination could not be verified biometrically,” the Board said.

JAMB explained that the mop-up examination represents the final phase of the 2026 UTME exercise and is intended to address all unresolved examination issues involving eligible candidates.

It advised affected candidates to begin printing their Examination Notification Slips from Saturday, June 6, 2026.

JAMB also urged candidates familiarise themselves with their examination centres and make adequate preparations ahead of the examination date.

It said there would be no further opportunity for any candidate to sit for the 2026 UTME after the mop-up exercise.