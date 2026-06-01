Nigerians Challenge Celebrities To Lead Campaign For Abducted Oyo Student

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The kidnapping of students and school personnel in Oyo State has once again exposed the growing security concerns facing educational institutions across Nigeria.

The incident, which has left families anxious and communities shaken, has sparked widespread condemnation from Nigerians at home and abroad

Several celebrities have condemned the incident on social media, calling for the safe return of the victims and stronger security measures. Some also expressed concern that the tragedy did not receive enough public attention despite its severity.

However, beyond social media reactions, public figures with large platforms can play a more significant role in keeping national attention on such incidents.

Celebrities wield influence that extends beyond entertainment and can amplify issues that might otherwise fade from public discourse.

They can use their platforms to sustain awareness campaigns, engage government officials, support affected families, and partner with humanitarian organisations assisting victims. Their voices can also encourage national conversations about school safety, insecurity, and the protection of children.

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In addition, celebrities can leverage their reach to mobilise resources for trauma support, educational assistance, and community-based security advocacy. Consistent public pressure from influential figures often helps ensure that authorities remain accountable and responsive.

The Oyo school kidnapping is not just a local tragedy but a national concern that highlights the vulnerability of students and educators. As Nigerians continue to demand justice and security, celebrities with large audiences have an opportunity to transform online sympathy into meaningful action that contributes to lasting change.

The incident has reignited conversations about the safety of schools across the country and the urgent need for coordinated efforts from government, security agencies, civil society, and influential public figures to protect lives and restore public confidence.

But the few celebrities who have spoken against the incidents have not gone down well with Nigerians who demand more voices. In fact, Nigerians have spoken on social media calling for a United fronts from celebrities urging them to lead the fight for the rescue of the children.

Funke Akindele, one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainers, has built a massive following on social media, where she regularly promotes her movies and other projects.

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However, as of the time of writing, she has not publicly commented on or posted about the kidnapping of students and school personnel in Oyo State. Given the size of her audience and the influence she commands.

Filmmaker and comedian Mr Macaroni is known for consistently using his platform to speak out against injustice, poor governance, and human rights abuses in Nigeria. He was also visibly active during the #EndSARS protests, where he joined demonstrations and helped amplify calls for police reform and accountability.

However, on the recent issue, he has remained quiet and has not made any public statement or post addressing it, despite his history of speaking on similar national concerns.

Over the years, several Nigerian celebrities have used their influence to draw attention to social and national issues affecting citizens.

However, Afrobeats star Davido has on multiple occasions spoken about insecurity, governance, and humanitarian concerns, while also making donations to vulnerable groups through his charitable initiatives. On the 31 of May, he tweeted “I can’t lie we entertainers .. we Dey f kup I won’t lie including me … we need to speak up … it’s too much injustice goin on .. our country don go”

More recently, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta expressed concern about what he described as growing injustice in Nigeria, calling on celebrities and the international community to help bring global attention to the country’s challenges.

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“There is so much injustice in Nigeria. And whenever I can whether it is at my shows, verbally or images, whatever I can do, we are going to speak up for injustice at all times.

“Nigerians need help. We need people to speak up for us as well. We need to protect Nigerians. There is so much injustice in Nigeria.

He also added that “I am a British, Nigerian yes but I’ve always cared about Nigeria and anybody that has followed my career can vouch for that. I have houses in Nigeria, I want to take my kids home to a safe country just like we travel the rest of the world. Why should I not speak up about what is happening in my homeland?”