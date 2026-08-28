NSC Appoints Ikpeme NFF Interim General Secretary

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has endorsed Emmanuel Ikpeme as the interim general secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), following the resignation of the federation’s top officials.

Ikpeme, who previously served as the NFF deputy general secretary, will oversee the federation’s secretariat during the transition, pending the conclusion of consultations with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The NFF disclosed this in a statement following the resignation of its president, Ibrahim Gusau, and general secretary, Muhammad Sanusi, on Thursday.

Ademola Olajire, the former NFF director of media and communications, has also been appointed deputy general secretary.

The federation further announced the suspension of all processes leading to its elective congress earlier scheduled for September 27.

According to the statement, a fresh electoral process will begin after the completion of a comprehensive reform programme to be carried out in consultation with FIFA and CAF.

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“A fresh electoral process will commence following the completion of the anticipated comprehensive reforms, to be undertaken in consultation with world football’s governing body, FIFA, and CAF,” the statement said.

The NFF also directed the chairmen of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and Nationwide League One (NLO) to hand over the administration of their respective leagues to their chief operating officers (COOs).

The federation said the COOs must be NFF staff, adding that where an existing COO is not an NFF employee, the acting general secretary would deploy a replacement from the federation.

The latest development followed President Bola Tinubu’s directive for a “comprehensive reform” of Nigerian football amid repeated failures by the country to qualify for major regional, continental and global tournaments.

Tinubu had directed Shehu Dikko, chairman of the NSC, to work with the NFF secretariat to facilitate a broad and consultative reform process.

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The president also stressed that the process must involve FIFA and CAF to safeguard Nigeria from possible sanctions arising from governmental interference in football administration.