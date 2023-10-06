Join Us In Nigeria’s Energy Revolution Journey, NNPC Limited Tells Investors

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has called on investors and partners to join it in the energy revolution journey currently being implemented in Nigeria.

The company’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, made this known while speaking with energy specialist and conference moderator, Eithne Treanor, during a fireside chat.

The event was done on the sidelines of activities at the ongoing ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference.

She expressed the NNPC Limited readiness to chart a sustainable energy future, declaring before the global stage that the National ouo company is ready for business.

According to her, the NNPC currently has three principles for it’s survival. They are profitability, energy transition, and sustainability drive.

Eyesan said, “Nigeria, we are ready for business. NNPC Limited, we are ready for business. We are looking for partners who will come and join us in this energy revolution.

With the transition of the NNPC into a Limited Company, the focus of the current management led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari in line with Nigeria’s quest for energy transitioning is to develop the country’s natural gas for the export market.

With attention shifting from fossil fuel to more cleaner energy sources, the NNPC Limited is leading Nigeria’s drive for more investments that would unlock these energy sources.

The country has a reserve base of 36.97 billion barrels of oil and 208.83 trillion cubic feet of gas which represents.

In all, Nigeria controls 33 percent of Africa’s total gas reserves of 620 tcf.

ADIPEC is the world’s largest and most inclusive gathering for the energy industry.

Over 2,200 exhibiting companies, 54 national oil companies, and 30 international exhibiting country pavilions will come together between 2-5 October 2023 to tackle some of the most pressing energy issues, advance decarbonisation and future-proof our energy system.

The conference will also provide the opportunity to discover advanced decarbonisation strategies presented by leaders from across the energy industry at the Decarbonisation Accelerator, while exploring the latest products and innovations from specialised industry areas for maritime and logistics, digitalisation in energy and manufacturing and industrialisation.