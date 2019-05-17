JUNE 12: Fani Kayode Makes U-Turn, Commends Buhari

Advertisement

Barely a day after the Nigerian Senate passed a bill ascertaining June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day, former Minister of Aviation, Fani Kayode has said he will continue to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the day as the real Democracy Day.

The bill was passed after Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan adopted a report for the senate to concur with the House of Representatives which had earlier in December last year also approved the date.

The three clauses of the amendment bill were passed by the Committee of the Whole when the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, put them to voice vote.

Advertisement

Kayode who is passionate critic of Buhari and his government noted that he regretted that not even the past government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, nor that of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he served as a minister, was able to do what Buhari has done in recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “I remain an ardent critic of the @MBuhari admin. but there is one thing that I shall always commend them for: the establishment of June 12th as the real Democracy Day. Sadly not one @OfficialPDPNig govt, including the one I served from 2003 till 2007, had the courage to do that.”

The legislation is now billed for transmission to the president for assent.

When the bill is eventually assented to, it will replace May 29 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Advertisement

Recall that Buhari had earlier in June last year pronounced June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day.

June 12 was the day the 1993 general election, supposedly won by late Moshood Abiola, was annulled by the regime of former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida.