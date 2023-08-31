JUST IN: APC Hits Aregbesola Harder, Suspends Ex-SSG, 25 More Loyalists

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday night, announced the suspension of former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, former Speaker, Najeem Salam, and 24 other loyalists of the state’s former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Among those suspended was Adelani Baderinwa, a spokesperson for a former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande.

Their suspension is coming barely 24 hours after the Osun APC expelled 84 loyalists of Aregbesola for accepting political appointments from the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

THE WHISTLER reported that the party expelled the Osun State Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-Governmental Relations, Biyi Odunlade, ex-APC secretary, Rasaq Salinsile and 82 others.

A news release by the Osun chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, read, “Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some of its members.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalization of the party and creating parallel party organ. The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of suspending the following members indefinitely: Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, Hon. Najeem Salami, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, Elder Adelowo Adebiyi, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, Mr. Sikiru Ayedun, Engr. Kazeem Salami and Alhaji Adesiji Azeez.

“Similarly, Barr. Gbenga Akano, Mr. Kunle Ige, Mr. Biodun Agboola and Barr. Gbenga Awosode, Mr. Rasheed Opatola, Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Israel Oyekunle, MBO Ibraheem 17. Mr. Akeem Olaoye, Francis Famurewa, Tajudeen Famuyide, (Mrs.) Adenike Abioye, Wasiu Adebayo, Rasheed Afolabi, Mr. Segun Olanibi, Mr. Tunde Ajilore, Mr Ganiyu Ismaila Opeyemi and Mr Zakariah Khalid, Olaoluwa-South LCDA were among those that were suspended by the party leadership.

“Osun APC chair enjoined members to remain focused on the party’s goals and continue working together to serve the interests of the State.”