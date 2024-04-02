Oyetola, Aregbesola Loyalists Clash Over Threat To ‘Kill’ Ex-Interior Minister

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The long-standing feud between the camps of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola has escalated further and reignited hostilities within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

The conflict dates back to Aregbesola’s opposition to Oyetola’s reelection bid as governor, with allegations that Aregbesola created splinter groups within the party and formed alliances with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to oust Oyetola from office.

In retaliation, the APC leadership expelled and suspended some of Aregbesola’s followers.

Over the weekend, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola’s spokesperson, allegedly warned that Aregbesola might not withstand their onslaught when the time comes.

Reacting on Monday, the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus (OPC), a group loyal to Aregbesola, accused Omipidan and others of attempting to silence their leader.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Abosede Oluwaseun, the caucus expressed concern over Omipidan’s alleged statement that Aregbesola might not survive the ‘political war’ if he continues to challenge the party and those who brought him to power.

Oluwaseun stated, “We urgently draw the attention of the law enforcement agencies and all responsible individuals to the evident and explicit threats against the life and freedoms of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, clearly expressed in this hostile narrative by an impolite Omipidan.

“It is apparent that Omipidan and his backers are relentlessly pursuing their agenda to kill Ogbeni Aregbesola, a distinguished public figure, with worrying determination.”

In response, Omipidan denied the allegations, describing the linkage to an attempted killing of Aregbesola as “malicious and unguarded.”

His words, “all those who sat down to put the statement together before Abosede Oluwaseun appended his signature needed to have their heads thoroughly examined to ascertain their mental health.

“Only an unstable mind and character would accuse a person of my standing, who in the last two decades has no any record of political violence of an alleged threat to the life of a former governor, a former minister.

“As a journalist, my records of service in all the states that I have practiced are open books. Those accusing me are only trying to dress me in a borrowed robe. They know those who are in the habit of using extrajudicial means by deploying non-state actors to deal mercilessly with perceived opponents.

“If this strategy is aimed at preventing me from pressing charges against Osun Defender and its reporters for lying against me, it has failed. I will press charges. It is going to be a long battle, but I am prepared for it in Sha Allah.

“Finally, let me enjoin security operatives to be on the alert because my accusers might be the ones plotting something sinister against themselves and might just be looking for an alibi,” Omipidan added.